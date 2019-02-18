The Soul Platter Café is a non-profit effort, and an affiliate member of the One World Everybody Eats Foundation, which has assisted in the opening of more than 60 other cafes in the nation. OWEE’s notoriety has even touched larger groups such as Panera Bread and the Jon Bon Jovi Soul Foundation.
“The idea is that anybody who wants to be served is served, regardless of their ability to pay,” said co-founder Sarah Sedgwick. “It’s not contingent on them being able to pay the full price of a meal. But it’s not a soup kitchen. It’s not a homeless shelter. It’s a restaurant, a functioning café where folks are served and at the end of the meal, they’ll be provided the suggested price for the meal. And at that point, we encourage people who can pay a little bit more to do that. But those who can’t, then pay what they can or they don’t pay, and they’re not treated any differently.”
Hopefully, as relationships are built with the people who can’t pay, they will volunteer in the café, Sedgwick said.
Like other pay-what-you-can cafés, Soul Platter will use wooden nickels as another way to allow some patrons to eat for free, said co-founder Erin Heath. She said the nickels will have already been purchased. Patrons can buy nickels at $7 apiece and either give them to people in need or leave them for the café to use as necessary to help feed hungry people who can’t pay or work.
According to the One World Everybody Eats Foundation website, “food insecurity affects 800 million people globally, including 17 million households in every county in America. Experts in many fields have called upon organizations to find new ways to address this serious and sometimes invisible issue. One World Everybody Eats is a response to this call. There are now more than 60 pay-what-you-can community cafes operating in America, and over 50 others are in the planning stages in six countries.”
Heath said the pay-what-you-can concept is something needed in the DuBois area because the poverty rate has been increasing since 2007.
Heath said there is a data point called “extreme poverty,” which are those people who are living at a threshold of 50 percent or less of the poverty rate.
“We have more than 1,700 residents in our zip code who are living in extreme poverty conditions,” said Heath.
The Soul Platter Café in DuBois, located on West Scribner Avenue, will officially open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday, March 8. Other days and hours will be announced as the café acquires more volunteers. To volunteer, call 814-592-0227 or email: thesoulplattercafe@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.