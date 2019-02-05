Volunteer training will be held this week for The Soul Platter Café in DuBois, a “pay what you can” restaurant, which is scheduled to open in early March.
“The key to our success is the volunteer base that we establish,” said the Rev. Sarah Sedgwick, one of the café’s three founders, who also include Stefanie DuRussell and Erin Heath.
“We don’t have paid staff at the moment, so we want the community to be the volunteers connecting with one another because the community as volunteers, they know each other the best,” said Sedgwick.
The reality is, however, when opening a restaurant, it is important to make sure that whether they’re paid or not, people are trained to be able to provide a quality experience for anyone who wants to come and eat at the café, and especially because its purpose for the café is unique to the area, said Sedgwick.
“We need to make sure that our volunteers are trained to be able to explain how our payment system goes with the pay what you can, that they can articulate the mission of the café, either by saying it or by what they’re doing,” Sedgwick said.
At the beginning, the Soul Platter Café, located at 34 W. Scribner Ave. (the Red Mission House), is expected to be open on Fridays serving lunch, beginning March 8, from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m.
The Soul Platter Café is a smaller venue so the number of volunteers needed each Friday is roughly five to seven, Sedgwick said.
“We want to be able to give everyone interested an opportunity to serve. We can’t guarantee that they can serve every week,” she said. Volunteers would need to be available, probably, from between 10:30 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. on the Fridays the café is open.
“Many of the volunteer jobs are the same jobs that you see in any other restaurant,” Sedgwick said. “We need people who are serving, who are busing tables, we need a hostess, we need to train people to use a cash register and then we will need people who can help prepare the food in the kitchen. Those are the main areas that we’ll need assistance.”
DuRussell is the kitchen manager, who sets the menu and will organize the volunteers in the kitchen. The volunteers will be prepping food.
“The prepping of the food will be occurring Wednesdays and Thursdays, but as the orders come in from patrons, there will be volunteers working with the kitchen manager to make sure the orders are complete and sent out to the patron,” said Sedgwick. “So there’s opportunities outside of the Fridays we’re open for people to volunteer as well. And we’re open to groups and organizations helping or individuals.”
Volunteers can choose one of three sessions to attend this week at 34 W. Scribner Ave.:
- Thursday from 7-8:30 p.m.
- Friday from 3-4:30 p.m.
- Saturday from 10-11:30 a.m.
“They’ll get a brief history of the Soul Platter Café, they will learn about the mission and vision of the café, and then they will learn about expectations of volunteers and the variety of volunteer positions that are available, and there will be an opportunity to begin signing up to serve,” said Sedgwick.
To attend, those interested in volunteering may contact volunteer coordinator and board member Karen Mains at 814-603-3784 or email her at karenjmains@outlook.com.
Pre-registration is recommended so the appropriate materials can be available, but no one will be turned away if they show up that day.
“There is not a requirement to volunteer every week, so that we can accommodate the schedules, the needs of the volunteers,” said Sedgwick. “If there’s someone who’s just looking to volunteer once a month, that’s doable. We hope to have a pool of volunteers so that as we grow we can utilize more volunteers or everyone can kind of share the responsibilities of being open. With more trained volunteers, it also offers us an opportunity to be open additional times throughout the week.”
The goal, she said, is to be open so that the café is meeting the needs of the community.
“If there’s a desire and an interest on behalf of the community to be able to be at the Soul Platter Café more than once a week, we certainly want to be able to provide that,” said Sedgwick.
According to Sedgwick, the Soul Platter Café’s mission is to provide a restaurant quality experience for anybody regardless of their ability to pay and to treat every patron with dignity, by the way they’re treated and by what they’re served.
