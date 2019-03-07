The time has come for the official opening of the Soul Platter Café in downtown DuBois, a “pay-what-you-can” restaurant.
The café, located at 34 W. Scribner Ave. in the Red Mission House, will be open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday.
The Soul Platter Café is a business in which all people, regardless of their circumstance, can receive a healthy meal.
It is not a soup kitchen, but a fully-functioning café serving food made with as many local products as possible.
“Pay-what-you-can” means individuals and families will be served with dignity and will not be turned away if they don’t have any ... or enough money to pay for their meal, according to organizers, who include the Rev. Sarah Sedgwick, Erin Heath and Stefanie DuRussell. Meals for those who cannot pay or cannot pay the full price for their meal are paid by individuals willing to “pay it forward” and make an extra donation when they dine.
Friday’s menu will include: Kale sausage and mushroom ravioli soup, winter pear, beet, walnut and goat cheese with greens, assorted vegetarian quiches with fresh carrot slaw. “Pop-up” desserts of the day will include: Carrot cake and strawberry smoothie.
A Kid’s Lunch Box will also be available. Infused water is available at no charge. Coffee or hot tea is also available.
The café also offers gluten free and vegan options.
