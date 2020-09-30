DuBOIS — Soul Wellness, a nutrition business featuring loaded teas and protein shakes, opened at 73 Beaver Dr. in DuBois Sept. 17.
The store is an extension of Saint Marys Nutrition, which was opened by St. Marys native Betsy Dutoit on Erie Avenue in May. She acquired more locations throughout the year in places like Kane, Ridgway and now, DuBois.
Katie Ott, owner of Soul Wellness, is originally from St. Marys but now lives in Brockway. She began purchasing nutrition products off of Dutoit before she opened the St. Marys location, aiming to live a healthier lifestyle.
So, when Dutoit mentioned opening up a DuBois location, Ott — who was a stay-at-home mom at the time — thought she found her niche, since her personal experience with these products was positive.
The protein shakes with vitamins and minerals, which are also low in sugar and carbohydrates, are recommended to also be paired with a “loaded tea,” which are sugar-free, low calorie and include ingredients that boost metabolism, energy and focus.
Eventually, Ott says she would like to offer further products and services, including coffee drinks and a line for muscle recovery, a beauty tea line, wellness evaluations meal planning and weight-loss programs.
So far, the feedback in the DuBois area has been very positive, Ott said, with customers mentioning they are glad there is a place to purchase healthy products such as these.
People also enjoy the “call ahead” option at Soul Wellness, Ott said, being able to order drinks ahead of time and pick them up or order products in bulk, such as nearby doctor’s offices.
Going from being a stay-at-home mother to business owner was scary for Ott, she says, but something very exciting, too. She has eight employees right now, all of whom have enjoyed getting to know one another and have become friends.
“The girls are great, and they caught on very quick,” she said.
The location on Beaver Drive in the center of town is definitely a bonus, Ott says, being near the school, doctor’s offices and in an easily-accessible spot. She has visions for the building’s appearance in the future.
Soul Wellness’ main menu includes the top 25 tea flavors Ott opened with, she said, and around 35-40 shake flavors. Every so often, a new flavor will be added, as long as the ingredients are in stock.
The store’s hours are 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday. Visit Soul Wellness on Facebook or Instagram for more information.