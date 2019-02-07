Area residents can warm up while supporting a worthwhile cause on Friday.
DuBois Village’s annual soup sale fundraiser will be held at the 282 S. Eighth St. facility from 3:30-5:30 p.m. Quarts of chicken noodle, broccoli and cheese or stuffed pepper soup can be purchased for $6, with an additional $2 cost for bread.
“Being able to purchase delicious, homemade soup and fresh-baked bread is extremely convenient,” said DuBois Village Marketing and Admissions Coordinator Darla Kahle. The soup is prepared by in-house cooks, including Regina Kilmer.
“She absolutely loves to cook for our residents, and she loves to make soup for our soup sales,” Kahle said.
The fundraiser benefits the residents and facility enhancement fund, Kahle said, with 100 percent of profits used to purchase items to benefit residents, or purchase something they have requested. Last year, it enabled the purchase of a juke box.
“DuBois Village residents love music, so this was a perfect item to purchase for them,” she said. “It’s easy to move around from room to room, so we have a lot of party plans for it, for many years to come.”
Fundraisers also help the Village purchase Christmas gifts for residents and Village View tenants, Kahle said.
“Our goal is to make sure every resident and tenant has a wonderful Christmas, so we love to spoil them with great gifts,” she said. “Purchasing more than 100 gifts each year can be costly, so having successful fundraisers allows us to purchase the level of gifts that we are proud to present to them.”
The Village is focused on making sure the facility always feels like home for its residents, Kahle said, purchasing things like new window treatments and updating home décor items such as pictures and flower arrangements.
“As a not-for-profit community, the direct care and needs of our residents is our number one priority — so, there isn’t a lot of extra funds to purchase the pretty things,” Kahle said. “Fundraising allows us to do just that.
“This is their home, and we want our residents to be proud to have their families, friends and guests come in to visit.”
For more information, call 814-375-5483 or visit DuBois Continuum of Care on Facebook.
