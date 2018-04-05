DuBOIS — Bigger doesn’t necessarily mean better when it comes to community support.
The 12th annual Souper Bowl at the DuBois Area High School held last month netted approximately $2,000 for the art department, said Jennifer Gaston, art teacher and one of the organizers of the event.
“We are very pleased with the result of a smaller event,” said Gaston. “We had the very best student helpers. The kids who participated were enthusiastic, hard working, responsible and positive all night.”
“Working with this group of kids was definitely a highlight of planning this year,” Gaston said. “The crowd that came out for the Souper Bowl was wonderful and included many familiar faces and new ones. The smaller crowd made for a more comfortable and shared experience.”
In the past, the Souper Bowl has been overwhelmingly successful, with last year being record breaking. It was so successful that the organizers decided to scale it back this year.
In order to make sure that they had enough bowls for everyone who attended, organizers capped attendance at 200 and only sold pre-event tickets.
As always, the event featured homemade soups and ceramic bowls, handmade by students, teachers and local artists.
The event helps raise money for the art department. Robin Craig, art teacher, is the founder of the DAHS Souper Bowl and an organizer as well.
Over the past 12 years, the Souper Bowl and other art department fundraisers have totaled more than $21,000, Gaston said. These funds have been used to replace and/or purchase tools and materials and to enhance the opportunities provided to visual arts students.
“Last year, the DAHS Art Club voted to purchase a new kiln, which increased the productivity and efficiency of the ceramics studio,” Gaston said in a previously published Courier Express article. “This purchase allowed for the old kiln, still in solid working condition, to be donated to the middle school where it was used to enhance the program through the addition of ceramics studies. A slab roller and other equipment was purchased to keep developing the ceramics studio, making for a state-of-the art experience for our students. We also continue to plan murals, trips, etc.”
Next year, the studios will expand to include another course level in both 2-D (drawing, painting, photography and digital art) and 3-D courses (ceramics and sculpture) and will offer two levels of an art metals/jewelry course.
The support of the administration, school board and community have made all of this possible, Gaston said.
