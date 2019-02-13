It’s almost time for the 13th annual Souper Bowl at the DuBois Area High School — a fundraiser that not only benefits the art department, but so much more.
The event, which organizers call “the best potluck around,” will be held from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, March 6, in the cafeteria of the high school on Orient Avenue.
“The Souper Bowl started as a fundraiser for murals to put up in the school and community, and then in the following years we raised money for students and families in need in the area,” said Robin Craig, art teacher and founder/organizer of the DAHS Souper Bowl.
“When we were faced with budgetary issues a few years back, we decided to use the Souper Bowl event to raise money for equipment that we desperately wanted and knew that the district couldn’t allot to us,” said Craig.
Over the past 13 years, the Souper Bowl and other art department fundraisers have raised more than $22,000.
Thanks to the fundraiser, the art department has purchased a gigantic kiln, a slab roller, and many expensive glaze materials. It has also purchased paintbrushes, and other necessary items that pop up, Craig said.
“The kids love the idea of working to benefit themselves,” said Craig. “In fact, it’s sort of a mini-business model for a lot of the students here. This year, we’re hoping to purchase display panels for our art show and field trips to art museums.”
In order to make sure that they have enough bowls for everyone who attends, organizers will be capping attendance at 250 and only be offering pre-sale tickets. The cost is $10 for each bowl and the soup is all-you-can-eat. Tickets will be available from Thursday through March 6, or until sold out.
“We are pre-selling tickets only for the reason that we enjoy containing the crowd, so the first 250 people to purchase in the DAHS main office are coming,” said Craig. “In years past, it has gotten too crowded, and it’s not a relaxing tone for the event because people are standing in line and sometimes can’t find a seat. We enjoy a more intimate atmosphere.”
Organizers expect approximately 65 slow cookers full of soup from volunteers.
Craig said The Depot at Doolittle’s and Boxcar Brew Works always donates soup, along with friends from the community and student volunteers.
“Each person makes the soup at home, then brings it to the event,” said Craig.
She said she anticipates a variety of soups, including chicken noodle, approximately 15 chilis, potato and some specialty soups.
This year, additional donations will be accepted for the Beaver Backpack Program, said Craig. Senior Jimmy Oberlin originated the idea, with the approval of high school Principal Brian Weible and faculty advisor Jenna Gaston.
The food drive at DAHS has generated enough for approximately 150 weekend bags to ensure that students in need have replacements for the nutrition that they miss when school is not in session, Oberlin said at the last school board meeting. The first disbursement is taking place this month. Letters will go out to families and donations/sponsorships will be requested to help the program run. The teachers, the cafeteria staff and the students have worked very hard to support this program and each other.
“We have discovered that many in our area go hungry when school is not in session and it worries us,” said Craig. “The Beaver Backpack Program is being started to provide some students with small meals and snacks for the weekend or when school is not in session.”
Monetary donations at the event will be accepted so the school can purchase items such as macaroni and cheese, ramen noodles, granola bars, and other easily-transportable items for those students and families in need.
“It gives us such gratitude to be able to see how people can come together to lift others up when they need it,” said Craig.
