ST. MARYS — At least once a week, South St. Marys Street Elementary School students change up the scenery at lunchtime by taking a seat in the principal’s office, but not necessarily because they’re in trouble.
Principal Chrissy Kuhar said she and Assistant Principal Julie Boyer promote lunch dates instead of lunch detention in order to help build relationships with students.
There is no set schedule for the lunch dates, Kuhar said, and they are left open to all kinds of referrals.
“We look for student accomplishments, whether it’s with class work, progress in skills or behavior improvements,” she said. “Sometimes, it’s teacher recommendation, or just kids stopping by to schedule with us, or our invitation to a kid who we’ve heard something good about, or (one who) might need a little extra love.”
Boyer and Kuhar also play games with the students, such as Old Maid or Crazy 8s.
“The kids love it,” Kuhar said, adding the lunch dates offer good times and good conversation.
Between Kuhar and Boyer, the two of them have a lunch date at least once a week, if not more, she said.