ST. MARYS — South St. Marys Street Elementary School fifth graders recently hosted a “By Kids for Kids” Health Fair for the rest of the school.
Mandy Assalone, who has taught physical education at SSMSES for more than 10 years, said this is the third year for this activity, held Feb. 2.
“Every year, we try to tweak things just a little bit to make it better than before,” she said.
This was the first year the students presented during the school day, Assalone said, so all students were able to participate with their grade level. Groups of students rotate around the gymnasium to each station, which features a different topic.
“The Health Fair gives our fifth graders the opportunity to choose a health-related topic, research it and plan out a little presentation with a group of their choosing,” she said. “It’s so great to see students in a different way than their typical class settings — taking leadership roles, and at times, stepping out of their comfort zones to present to their peers.”
Fifth graders presented on a variety of topics that day, including the dangers of smoking and vaping and too much “screen time.” They also talked about things like eyesight and blood cells.
Students came up with clever techniques to make their points, too. At the “dangers of smoking” station, fifth graders instructed the students to do jumping jacks with a straw in their mouth, then without.
“Other students in the school also have the opportunity to learn about these topics through the eyes of their peers,” she said. “It’s great to watch them identify with students they know, and listen intently to see what presenters have learned.”
The excitement students show is worth the time working with them on presentations, Assalone said.
In the past, Assalone said they have been able to incorporate some high school students and outside resoures, but that was not the case this year. A special presentation was given to fifth graders, though, by LeRoy Kopp, owner of New Horizons Healthy Foods store in St. Marys.
“We are really excited about this event, and so fortunate that our school allows special activities that give our students these opportunities,” Assalone said.