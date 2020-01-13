ST. MARYS — The Elk County community can support playground safety at South St. Marys Street Elementary School while also gaining the chance to win a dream Disney vacation.
SSMSES Assistant Principal Julie Boyer said the Parent Teacher Organization (PTO) is hosting the Disney-trip fundraiser so repairs can be made to the school playground.
The playground, used by more than 600 children daily, has large holes and cracks in its flooring, Boyer said, as well as the edging and grassy areas that need addressed consistently.
“Our grounds department inspects the equipment and makes repairs to our fencing and any loose bolts when necessary,” she adds.
The school’s PTO is instrumental in providing support to the SSMSES family, Boyer said.
“They work year-round to ensure our kindergarten registration goes smoothly, collect and distribute ‘Tissue Tuesdays,’ provide the children with special snacks, set up assemblies and our Scholastic Book Fairs, plan and execute our annual Santa Shop, celebrate the staff on Teacher Appreciation Day and organize our popular olympics in May,” she said.
PTO meetings are held monthly in the SSMSES library at 6 p.m.
“Their generosity is endless,” Boyer said. “They welcome any and all assistance from families.”
The Disney vacation, valued at $5,000, will include a customized trip from Dream Adventures Travel Company. The winner gets to decide when, where, the number of people they’d like to take and other specific details.
Safety is a very important priority at the school, Boyer says, and if the equipment or ground are not safe for play, students miss out on enjoyable opportunities.
“We all realize that children need a brain break during the day,” she said. “Fresh air and the chance to socialize with peers in an open atmosphere is crucial for emotional, physical and cognitive development.”
The community also takes advantage of the playground after school hours and on the weekend, Boyer said.
Eventually, as with all things, repairs are necessary and must be addressed,” she said. “This fundraising effort will allow all children to enjoy the perks of our playground.”
The drawing will happen Feb. 14. To purchase a ticket for $10, stop in at the SSMSES office.