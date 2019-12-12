ST. MARYS — South St. Marys Street Elementary School students chose gifts for family members at this week’s Santa’s workshop in the gymnasium.
Tutor Elizabeth Erich and Emily Baker, Parent Teacher Organization (PTO) members, spearheaded the effort. It continues all week, Monday through Thursday, in order to include every student and class.
Erich said the students get excited to surprise their families with Christmas gifts, and it also helps them get into the holiday spirit.
Baker added this also teaches the students money management, since they have to choose the gifts according to the money they have.
Students get 10 tags for 10 family members, and can shop at a men’s or women’s, bargain or pet table, Erich said. Students very much enjoy being able to purchase something for their pet, too.
This is a year-long project, the women said, since they Christmas shop starting from the day after Christmas and throughout the year for items.
Volunteers helped students wrap the gifts before taking them home.
There also was a giant reindeer, snowmen and other holiday-related inflatables in the center of the gymnasium.