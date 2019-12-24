ST. MARYS — Fourth and fifth-grade South St. Marys Street Elementary School students brought cheer to Elk Haven Nursing Home residents through Christmas carols Thursday.
The students, all members of SSMSES student council, walked the halls with Santa hats and holiday outfits, singing traditional carols as residents sat in their doorways to listen. Some residents followed students around the halls, enjoying tunes like “Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer” and “We Wish You a Merry Christmas.”
SSMSES staff members and Principal Chrissy Kuhar sang as well.
The nursing home’s activities director, Kristen Huff, said there have been many holiday-related activities and visitors at the home throughout the month of December.
Residents enjoyed a play by Fox Township Elementary School students, as well as a “pajama-themed” day, cookies and holiday trays and prize giveaways all week long, Huff said, and visits from therapy dogs certified through Therapy Dogs International (TDI).
Santa Claus will stop in on Christmas Eve, Huff said, and each resident will receive a gift. All of the gifts are personalized and requested by the residents themselves.
Area Boy and Girl Scouts also stopped in to give out Christmas cards at EHNH Monday.
Hearing the students sing is a favorite for residents, Huff says, and something they look forward to each year.
For more information, visit the EHNH Facebook page, www.elkhavennursinghome.com or call 814-834-2618.