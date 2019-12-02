FALLS CREEK — Southern Airways, the air service provider at the DuBois Regional Airport, has launched a new interline ticketing and baggage agreement with Alaska Airlines at its Pittsburgh and Baltimore hubs. Alaska Airlines connections to and from DuBois are now on sale at iFlySouthern.com and major travel booking sites.
Interline ticketing and baggage agreements facilitate a seamless travel experience for the passenger. Specifically, DuBois passengers purchasing tickets on either a travel website or iFlySouthern.com will, in a single transaction, be able to book a flight from DuBois connecting at either Pittsburgh or Baltimore and continuing to Alaska Airlines destinations on the West Coast without having to claim and re-check their bags at PIT or BWI.
Alaska offers daily non-stop flights from Pittsburgh International Airport to Seattle/Tacoma. From Baltimore-Washington, interline passengers from Dubois can make seamless year-round connections to Seattle/Tacoma and Los Angeles, with seasonal connections to Portland (OR), San Diego, and San Francisco.
An additional benefit of purchasing an interline ticket is “passenger protection,” meaning that when traveling on an interline ticket, if one airline’s flight is canceled or delayed, you will be re-booked free-of-charge to the next available flight.
“The American Airlines interline has been very successful in our community.” said Joe Varacallo, Marketing Chairman of the DuBois Regional Airport. “Adding Alaska Airlines will be a great benefit for our local residents that need to get to the Pacific Northwest as well as open our region to inbound visitors from that part of the country.”
Alaska Airlines joins American Airlines as the two national carriers partnering with Southern in the mid-Atlantic region.
“We have been running a near perfect operation for the entire year of 2019,” said Mark Cestari, Chief Commercial Officer of Southern Airways. “Our on-time performance is one of the best in the nation and our completion factor is the top in the commuter industry. The addition of the Alaska interline continues a long list of recent successes that we can share with our customers.”
Southern also serves the mid-Atlantic cities of Altoona, Bradford, Lancaster, and Morgantown, W. Va., all of which also now have interline connectivity to Alaska Airlines.
Southern Airways interlined tickets connecting with Alaska Airlines flights can be purchased at iFlySouthern.com, as well as on popular travel websites such as Orbitz, Expedia, Priceline, and Kayak. Tickets are also available for purchase through travel agents or by calling the Southern Customer Service Center at 1-800-329-0485.
Founded in 2013, Pompano Beach, Florida-based Southern Airways Express operates a fleet of Cessna Caravans and Grand Caravans. Southern, along with its new subsidiary, Mokulele Airlines, serves over 30 cities with more than 200 peak-day departures from hubs at Baltimore, Dallas/Ft.Worth, Honolulu, Kahului, Memphis, Nantucket, Palm Beach, and Pittsburgh. For more information, go to www.iFlySouthern.com or visit them on all major social media sites.