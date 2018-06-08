￼HERNANDO, Miss. — On the fifth anniversary of its first flight, Southern Airways officially announced Thursday the launch of its interline agreement with American Airlines. This means that local passengers can book a seamless travel experience from DuBois, Johnstown, and Altoona to any of American’s destinations across the globe.
“We’ve been waiting on this for quite a while now, but we want to announce for people flying out of central Pennsylvania, our airports of DuBois, Johnstown and Altoona, you now have connectivity to American Airlines,” Southern’s Chief Marketing Officer Keith Sisson said at a press conference held at the DuBois Regional Airport.
“This is very exciting because it means you can book one ticket and go all the way through from your local hometown airport like the one here in DuBois and go all the way to your final destination where American Airlines flies,” Sisson said.
That means one checked bag location, one ticket as well as passenger protection if a flight gets delayed to an American Airlines flight.
“We can move you to another flight without any hassle or charges,” Sisson said. “It’s very exciting. A lot of people have been waiting for this for a while. This is very similar to what the old Allegheny Commuter was like. So we’re trying to rebuild that here with this structure and this connection to American Airlines over Pittsburgh and Baltimore.”
Interlined American Airline tickets to/from the current Southern-served cities of DuBois, Johnstown, and Altoona, are available for immediate purchase. The American Airlines interline for other Southern Airways cities in the mid-Atlantic will be active in the very near future.
These seamless connections include single-point check-in at the local airport for the entire trip and checked luggage that is delivered all the way to the final destination. It also means that Southern Airways’ local agents can assist passengers with rebooking an American Airlines connecting flight at no cost if Southern’s flights are delayed or canceled.
“We are honored to announce American Airlines as our first interline partner in a line of new Southern partnerships that will be announced over the coming weeks and months,” said Stan Little, chairman and CEO of Southern Airways, in a press release. “The passenger experience when traveling on Southern and connecting to other airlines is now at a whole new level.”
American Airlines offers more connections from both Pittsburgh International Airport and Baltimore Washington International Airport than any other legacy carrier. When booking Southern Airways connections to/from Central Pennsylvania, travel agents and online travel websites may route passengers on American Airlines through either Pittsburgh or Baltimore to facilitate the connections.
“This partnership between American and Southern opens up so many more opportunities for the region we serve,” said Bob Shaffer, airport manager for the DuBois Regional Airport. “To fly out of DuBois and then seamlessly catch an American Airlines flight in Pittsburgh or Baltimore answers a demand for our leisure and business travels not only for our residents, but also for companies and investors that will make them take a second look at our region to bring business here.”
Southern Airways is the Essential Air Service provider for all of the Pennsylvania airports that are in that program.
“The interline ticketing and baggage agreement with American Airlines is just one of many improvements to local air service in which Southern has made a considerable investment,” said Mark Cestari, chief commercial officer of Southern Airways. “Some of our communities haven’t seen an interline in years. We are confident that this new partnership will bring a considerable boost to the ridership, giving the Department of Transportation yet another reason to continue its support for the service.”
Southern Airways and American Airlines interlined tickets may be purchased by calling a local travel agent or the American Airlines call center. They can also be purchased online at popular travel websites such as Expedia.com, Orbitz.com, and Travelocity.com. Interlined tickets are not yet available for purchase on AA.com or iFlySouthern.com, but those distribution channels are expected to come online later this year.
Passengers looking for more information about the Southern Airways and American Airlines partnership can call Southern Airways at 800-329-0485 or visit Southern’s website, www.iFlySouthern.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.