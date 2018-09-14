Regional carrier Southern Airways Express has announced that it has broken the 1,000 passenger mark at DuBois Regional Airport for the second straight month, representing the best performance at the airport in more than four years.
The growth comes on the heels of Southern’s interline ticketing and baggage agreement with American Airlines, which launched in June. In addition, Southern posted completion and on-time statistics that earned the carrier some of the highest marks in the industry, according to Southern’s Chief Marketing Officer, Keith Sisson.
In August, Southern’s passenger count in DuBois totaled 1,020, which is slightly fewer than the most-recent record-setting month, which was July. The two-month average represents an 83 percent increase in passenger traffic from January.
Since the launch of the American Airlines interline in June, the percentage of passengers using Southern’s DuBois air service has grown by 43 percent, proving that consumers are responding to the combination of Southern’s low fares and American’s convenient connections at Pittsburgh and Baltimore, Sisson said.
“In addition to the record numbers at DuBois, Southern’s system-wide performance statistics revealed another stellar month for the nation’s third-largest commuter carrier,” Sisson said.
The airline posted a completion rate of 99.0 percent (all) and 99.5 percent (controllable) in August, which beat all of the top five U.S. airlines, according to the flightstats.com database.
“The traveling public from the Tri-County Area of Jefferson, Clearfield, and Elk counties, are supporting their local airport,” said Jefferson County Commissioner Jack Matson. “Price, reliability, the hubs, short check-in lines, quick TSA, and free parking all combine to make it an easy decision to fly from the the DuBois Regional Airport. The schedule of four times daily to Pittsburgh and twice daily to Baltimore is perfectly meeting the needs of both leisure and business travelers.”
In the highly-watched on-time performance statistics, Southern likewise posted numbers which beat all major U.S. carriers, except Delta. In August, Southern’s percentage of flights that both departed on schedule and landed on-time was higher than that of United, Southwest, American, and JetBlue, to name a few.
“When our passengers gave us feedback that reliability and on-time performance were as important to them as our superior customer service, we took that to heart,” said Southern Chairman and CEO Stan Little. “We’ve amended our company motto, Every Passenger, Every Flight, Every Day to now include the words “On Time!”
In addition to the positive passenger trends in DuBois, Southern is also announcing passenger records in the Pennsylvania cities of Lancaster, Altoona, and Franklin.
Passengers looking for more information about Southern Airways may call the customer service center at 800-329-0485 or visit Southern’s website at, www.iFlySouthern.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.