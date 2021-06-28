FALLS CREEK — Last year at this time the theme for airlines was near-empty flights as coronavirus fears gripped the nation. But those days are long gone and flights are filling up, including those at the DuBois Regional Airport.
“I’m happy to say that things have turned, and things have turned quickly, starting in the west and the south, and then moving up into the Mid-Atlantic and into the Commonwealth,” Southern Airways Chairman and CEO Stan Little said at last Friday’s Clearfield-Jefferson Counties Regional Airport Authority teleconference meeting. Southern Airways Express is the Essential Air Service provider at DuBois Regional Airport (DUJ).
Little said the numbers at DUJ are much better not only compared to this same time last year, but much better than they were in the fourth quarter of 2020.
“We’re starting to see the planes fill up, you guys have had several sellouts this week, you’ve got another flight that’s sold out tomorrow (Saturday),” said Little. “Seeing nines on the roster of flights out of DuBois is a very heartening thing.”
Little said Southern Airways did successfully complete the transition on June 1 to the new schedule set up that they promised several months ago, which is two lines of flight out of DuBois.
“That means you’ve got a 5:55 a.m. flight, that’s leaving to Washington and a 6:05 flight, just 10 minutes later, that’s leaving for Pittsburgh, so when the business traveler comes back, we think those are going to be very key flights,” said Little. “One of the reasons for that is, having these two lines of flight, also gives you some great time of day coverage, your last return flight from Pittsburgh now leaves at 8 p.m., and your last returned flight from Washington now leaves there at 10 p.m. So we are taking advantage of that late bank of flights at Washington Dulles, that service which launches on Monday (today).”
This means, said Little, that travelers can go to a midday lunch or a midday business meeting in New York, Chicago or Dallas, and they can leave DuBois in the morning, and be back home that same evening, if they so choose.
“We think that’s going to be key to getting the business traveler back,” said Little.
Little reminded the authority that the switchover from Baltimore Washington Airport (BWI) to Washington Dulles Airport occurs today (Monday).
“I will be there to welcome the first flight in, that will be in conjunction with the rollout shortly thereafter of the United Airlines Interline,” said Little, noting that all of the documents have now been signed and everything is in place. “But United has not yet flipped the switch, they’re doing some final testing just to make sure that their reservation system and our reservation systems are communicating effectively, and that we’re going to make this go off without any issues. I’m told any day now. So whether that will be on Monday morning, I don’t know, or whether that will be later in the week or the following, I don’t know, but we’re told any day.
“Certainly when that happens, we will then pull the trigger on some pretty massive advertising spend, there in your area to publicize the interline,” said Little. “One of the things that we’ve learned in our business is, when folks hear about something new in air travel, you want to make it available for them immediately so if they hear an ad on the radio or they see an ad in the newspaper saying there’s a new United Interline out of DuBois, we want to make it where they can go to their computer right then and start looking at fares and deciding where they want to go. If you advertise it this week, and the interline starts next week, they’re going to forget about it.”
Little said Southern Airways will also be continuing to push the American Airlines Interline, both over Pittsburgh and over Washington Dulles. He said many people don’t realize American flies into Washington Dulles, just like they do into the other airports in the Washington metro. Connections from DuBois will be available there as well, he said. Pittsburgh, having had the history with American Airlines and having a greater selection of American Airlines flights, will still be the biggest hub for American Airlines.