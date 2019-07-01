FALLS CREEK — Stan Little, chairman and CEO of Southern Airways, the Essential Air Service provider for the DuBois Regional Airport, visited the airport recently and met with the finance committee of the Clearfield-Jefferson Counties Regional Airport Authority, according to airport Manager Bob Shaffer.
“It was an interesting conversation for an hour and 15 minutes to hear about where they’re going, their acquisition from Mokulele (Airlines), their venture into the Nantucket region up in Boston ... trying to expand into that area,” said Shaffer at Friday’s authority meeting. “They’re doing a great job and running on time and still expanding into these other areas.”
“One of the nice things to hear from them was that in the very beginning ... pilots were an issue,” said Shaffer. “They had a hard time keeping pilots here at DuBois, and really anywhere in their system. And they’ve fixed that problem, they have a variety of things in place; sign-on bonuses, affiliations with other airlines, that have fixed that problem, and have taken some pilots right away, but they have a backlog of pilots to fill that in. And so it’s been a very positive thing.”
Shaffer said Little mentioned getting mechanics to DuBois was a slightly more difficult than elsewhere because the area is rural, but said they are working on that.
Little was also excited about the number of gallons of fuel that the airport is selling, said Shaffer.
“His eyes lit up, I mean literally he had no clue that we were in the 12,000 to 13,000 gallons selling on a monthly basis,” said Shaffer. “And he said again, that was because of our efforts to put that together. And how, they told us when we came in, they wanted to buy fuel locally, and we showed them how they could buy fuel locally. And they went to other airports and the answer is no. I’ve heard from you even as members, other airplanes fueling in Pittsburgh and he even commented on one of the airports in the system ... they won’t work with him. So we’re the benefactor of that.”