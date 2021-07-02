FALLS CREEK — The year-to-date reliability rate for Southern Airways Express, the Essential Air Service provider at the DuBois Regional Airport (DUJ), is at 99.54 percent, according to Southern's Chairman and CEO Stan Little.
Little, who spoke at last week's Clearfield-Jefferson Counties Regional Airport Authority teleconference meeting, said he believes Southern's reliability rate is the highest in the country.
"What I'm just as proud of is our on-time performance, which even through the winter, didn't dip below the 75 percent level, most of the mainline carriers were in the low seventies or even high sixties during the winter, we stayed above 75, and since the weather has turned, we've stayed above 85 percent," said Little.
Little said he believes the real measure of an airline's success is their on-time percentage.
"That's because you always take into account weather on reliability," said Little. "You don't count a weather cancellation if the runway is closed due to snow, or if there's icing in the area, and it prohibits us from flying, you don't count that on the reliability number. But you always count whether a scheduled flight arrived at its destination within 14 minutes of its scheduled arrival time."
Little said if an airline knows that they are at more than 85 percent when it comes to reliability, they know they are beating the competition.
"As long as we're staying above 85 percent, and in many months this year, we've been above 90 percent, that means it's more likely that your United or American flight is going to be delayed than it is that your Southern Airways flight is going to be delayed. And I'm very proud of that statistic," said Little.
Little also provided an update on the new aircraft in Southern's fleet and noted that it's mostly complete in the DUJ footprint. He said that two planes which were flying that day are in the new livery, with new seats, new headliners, new carpet and new leather seats.
"If you haven't had the opportunity to fly lately, I hope you'll try it out again soon and see the new aircraft that you've got there," said Little. "We're not 100 percent on all of those yet but of seven planes that are in the Mid-Atlantic right now, I think four are in the new livery, two are in the old livery from three or four years ago, but are still the newer EX planes, and that may be there's one more circulating up there that still needs to go through the refurb."
Little noted the demand for travel has come back so strongly and so quickly, and almost no airline was fully prepared for it.
"We are flying every plane that we've got in the fleet and every crew that we've got in the fleet right now, just to keep up with demand," said Little.
He also said the pilot shortage seen in 2016 and 2017 has come "roaring back."
"You may have seen American Airlines is canceling 10 percent of their July flights, due to crewing issues, and all of the regionals are seeing the same thing," said Little. "We have had almost 30 resignations of pilots since May 1 and our system is designed to lose about eight pilots a month. So we're almost to the end of June, that would normally be a loss of 16 pilots and we've lost 30. So it's running at double the normal rate."
Little said he is happy to report, however, that Southern saw this coming a little bit early and they began hiring. Since Jan. 1, he said Southern has hired and onboarded 88 new pilots and 38 new pilots since May 1.
"We are running a little bit ahead of our loss trend, although there is a significant amount of time required for training and actually getting them into a uniform and on the plane," said Little. "My message to you is I don't anticipate any crew issues at DuBois this summer, I think we'll actually do better than some of our main line partners, as far as that goes, but it will be one of those situations where normally we have a backup pilot, and a backup to a backup for the next three months or so. It's just going to be a pilot and usually a backup. So we'll be cutting it closer than we like to do, but it's just a function of no one at all hired in 2020. And when 2021 came around, all of the regionals started plucking off pilots from the commuter airlines and offering substantial bonuses."
Oct. 15 is the date Southern anticipates that they'll be back to having reserves and reserves on reserves, said Little.
"We do expect DuBois to be fully crewed, but we're going to be asking the guys that live there to work overtime, I can guarantee you that," he said.