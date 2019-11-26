FALLS CREEK — Southern Airways Express Chief Marketing Officer Keith Sisson made two announcements at Friday’s Clearfield-Jefferson Counties Regional Airport Authority meeting about the interline with Alaska Airlines and about a Cyber Monday sale.
Southern Airways is the Essential Air Service provider for DuBois Regional Airport.
Sisson, via conference call, said he expects a formal announcement regarding the Alaska Airlines interline to be made the first week of December.
He said customers can go to the website, flysouthern.com, to buy Alaska Airline interline tickets there.
“It’s pricing out very good,” said Sisson. “So from DuBois to Seattle with a connection to Pittsburgh, it’s building a really good itinerary for you. It’s building a 1:30 p.m. DuBois departure arriving into Pittsburgh and then connecting to Alaska Airlines on to Seattle for $254 one way. So it’s a great one-stop opportunity to have an interline connection to the west coast.”
Baltimore/Washington International Airport (BWI) has service on Alaska Airlines year-round to both Seattle and Los Angeles.
“I was looking at this flight this morning, you can get on at Los Angeles, make a connection to BWI to DuBois, and you can do that for $149 with the combination of Alaska and Southern,” said Sisson. “Anybody that has business or family in the Pacific Northwest or Los Angeles, this will be a very additive bonus for them to have this interline with Alaska.”
In addition to year-round service to Seattle and Los Angeles, Sisson said BWI does have Portland, Oregon, San Diego and San Francisco flights, seasonally.
“So all of those will become available,” said Sisson. “They’re all available now on our website and through travel agents. They’re just not showing up on the Orbitz, Travelocities, Expedias of the world and like I say, I think today (Friday), we’re going to see that change happen.”
Also, Sisson said last year, Southern conducted a Cyber Monday sale and plans to conduct one this year as well.
“I don’t yet know exactly what that’s going to look like, but there will be an email announcement that goes out to the customer,” said Sisson. “It will probably be just a one-day sale, for flights that operate between now and President’s Day. That’s what’s been discussed so far. I don’t know what the discount rate would be, but it is going to be a rather aggressive rate.”