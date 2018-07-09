MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Southern Airways, the passenger carrier that serves DuBois, says June was the best performance month it has recorded in its history.
A spokesman for the airline said all of its routes met or exceeded the 98.5 percent completion benchmark as promised in its Essential Air Service proposals to the Department of Transportation.
“Having earlier this year solved issues related to the nationwide pilot shortage, we knew that 2018 would be the turn-around year in most of our cities. Our June numbers truly reflect how quickly that change can be realized,” said Stan Little, Chairman and CEO of Southern.
Southern Airways Express has been the EAS provider for the DuBois Regional Airport since January 2017. Its daily service connects DuBois to Pittsburgh International Airport and Baltimore-Washington Thurgood Marshall International Airport (BWI).
Southern initiated multiple new programs in late 2017 to combat the shortage of pilots among all commuter and regional carriers in the U.S. “Nothing was more frustrating for us than seeing planes parked on the tarmac because there weren’t enough crews to fly them. It was a gut-wretching feeling,” said Chief Operating Officer Phil Le Fevre. “Thankfully, our new initiatives have kept our pilot pipeline full for many months now. We attacked this problem long before most of our competitors.”
Fully confirming the relationship between performance and sales, Southern also reported record forward sales in the month of June, led by its Franklin/Oil City (Penn.) – Pittsburgh route which was up an astounding 69 percent month-over-month.
“People just needed to be assured that their flight would absolutely take-off, and now that they have that confidence, our sales numbers are reflecting the pent-up demand,” said Mark Cestari, Chief Commercial Officer. “We’ve not yet even fully seen the effects of our new interline partnership with American Airlines, which had a soft launch mid-month. When that hits, we expect even bigger sales growth.”
Southern implemented its ticket and baggage agreement with American in June, meaning that for the first time in many years, passengers can buy a single ticket from their hometown to anywhere in world served by American Airlines. The agreement provides seamless service, from initial bag check to final baggage claim, and passengers are protected in the event of delays or cancellations by either airline.
“It’s the closest thing that most of our hometowns have had to legacy service since the departure of USAir Express a decade ago,” said Little. “We’re appreciative of the leadership in our hometowns and of the Department of Transportation for their support and patience as we’ve worked so hard to rebuild air service in rural areas throughout the mid-Atlantic region. This is becoming a great American success story.”
