FALLS CREEK — The U.S. Department of Transportation is selecting Southern Airways Express, LLC to provide Essential Air Service at DuBois Regional Airport with a total of 38 nonstop round trips per week for the four-year period from Nov. 1, 2020 through Oct. 31, 2024.
In the spring, bids were being solicited by the DOT for Essential Air Service. Every two years, the EAS goes out for bid to select an airline to serve the DuBois Regional Airport. However in the announcement, the DOT awarded a four-year contract for DUJ.
“Normally the DOT awards EAS service for a period of two years, but we got the news about the four-year extension and are very happy with the continuation,” said Jay Chamberlin, chairman of the Clearfield-Jefferson Counties Regional Airport Authority. “Southern has provided incredible service with a consistency of low prices and reliability for our travelers in the Tri-County area and visitors coming here for business and leisure.”
Before the pandemic, for three years in a row, DuBois Regional Airport, along with partner Southern Airways, maintained significant growth to serve the Tri-County footprint of Clearfield, Jefferson and Elk counties.
More than 10,000 passengers were served in each calendar year 2018 and 2019, showing a 50-percent increase and 30-percent increase year-over-year.
Also within those two years, there were many record-breaking months for passenger counts, including more than 1,200 passengers served in July 2019. Within those two years, up to 65 percent of those travelers came from outside the Tri-County area to the region for leisure or business purposes making a large economic impact through lodging, recreation and spending in the local economies.
DuBois Regional Airport and Southern Airways still operate the full schedule of daily flights.
Flights on Southern Airways from DuBois to Pittsburgh or Baltimore range from $39-$79 depending on how far in advanced tickets are booked.
For the full schedule of flights to both airports with pricing information, visit www.duboisairport.com or www.iflysouthern.com.