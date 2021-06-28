FALLS CREEK — The easiest and best way to purchase tickets when flying out of DuBois Regional Airport (DUJ) is to use the Southern Airways Express website, according to Southern Airways Chairman and CEO Stan Little.
Southern Airways Express is the Essential Air Service provider for the DuBois Regional Airport.
The website is located at https://iflysouthern.com/, Little said at Friday’s Clearfield-Jefferson Counties Regional Airport Authority meeting.
Even though travelers can purchase tickets on the American Airlines or United Airlines websites, as well as Expedia, the best way is through Southern Airways because that is where all of the interline partners are located.
“If you’re going from DuBois to Denver, you can go on our website and you can find connections that will be over on American Airlines,” said Little. “There’ll be on United Airlines, there’ll be on Alaska Airlines. And that keeps you from going to each of those sites individually. It’s the one-stop shopping out of DuBois.”
The other reason to purchase them from Southern Airways is because when you deal with Southern Airways, or from the call center, “you are our customer as opposed to being one of our partners’ customers,” said Little. “That means if your American flight gets canceled, once you get to Pittsburgh, or if it’s delayed, and you need to be re-accommodated, you do not have to call the 800 number for the big airline. You call the 800 number for Southern, and as all of you know we do not have phone trees, we answer the phone, a human beings says, ‘How can I help you?’ And we take care of your situation right there. We can rebook you on a different American or United or Alaska flight from our call center, you don’t have to deal with them, when you purchase your ticket from Iflysouthern.com.”
Little noted that the price is going to be the same.
“You won’t save anything by going to the other websites, but you will get the customer service directly from us, when buying from us,” said Little.
Little also reminds passengers that all of the hub airports are very busy right now, and they’re busy at DuBois.
“Now that we have sometimes two planes taking off at about the same time, there can be occasionally 18 people there in line instead of just nine,” said Little. “So please make sure that you show up as close to an hour before your flight time as possible, just to make sure that the flight is not delayed. It is especially important when you’re coming back to DuBois that you show up at your destination airport early, because the lines for security at Washington Dulles, especially, and in many of the hubs around the country can be quite lengthy.”