DuBOIS — Local pickers have found a home in the “southside” of DuBois, where a community collector or traveling tourist can find just about anything.
Darrell and Faye Clark travel to auctions and estate sales, gathering items to bring back to their store, Southside Pickers, located on South Brady Street.
A “picker” is considered someone who gathers or collects things. Fans of the reality television show “American Pickers” may be looking for a local version of their collector fantasy.
The DuBois store opened in October of 2017, in partnership with Scotty Walker of Scotty’s Donut, offering everything from antiques, art and vintage items to historical military memorabilia.
They have always “dabbled” in collecting things, Faye says, and have a passion for history and the stories these items can tell.
This is the Clark’s third shop. They had one in the ‘90s in downtown DuBois, and their Sykesville shop sold out, Darrell said. The other shops were their own items, though, whereas Southside Pickers incorporates around a dozen other vendors.
The Clarks have watched DuBois go through many phases, collecting pieces of history and tradition along the way.
Southside Pickers is a local treasure, and an enjoyable place for tourists to walk through and learn more about the area. An entire wall that customers see as soon as they enter the shop is dedicated to DuBois memorabilia.
As they walk though, people can also see a soapbox derby car that was used locally “back in the day,” a DuBois Brewery sign and old yearbooks from Sandy Township and DuBois.
They get people coming through town from places around the country, such as Michigan and Canada, Faye said, calling it “the perfect location,” in town.
There also are items in the display case from Punxsutawney, Brookville, St. Marys and Reynoldsville.
Southside Pickers can just be a place for people to reminisce, too. The store often attracts visitors who recognize a vintage item from when a parent or grandparent had it, and they buy it to keep as a memory, Faye said.
The Clarks attend mostly local auctions within the state of Pennsylvania, and have area vendors within the store.
Many collectors come in looking for specific things like records, coins, or instruments. People can walk through the shop and see a guitar or lantern from Pittsburgh, though, or smell handmade soap or candles from a Punxsutawney crafter.
Even if a customer can’t find something in their shop, they know which vendor to call or another store to which to direct them, Darrell said. He has been able to build connections and partnerships with vendors, appraisers and auctioneers.
“We have been in the business long enough to know what vendors specialize in,” he said.
Darrell considers himself to have a “panel of experts” to call for questions or references, since he has gotten to know many area vendors over the past 20 years.
For example, Southside Pickers doesn’t carry a lot of furniture items, and recommends other area businesses that do.
“After you travel the same circle for so long, you have the same vendors and pickers,” he said. “Even if we aren’t the right buyer, we know where to send people.”
For more information, visit Southside Pickers on Facebook or stop by 310 Brady Street on Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. or Sunday from noon-4 p.m.
