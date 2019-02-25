In the midst of DuBois Nursing Home’s 40-year anniversary, residents enjoyed a mellow, relaxing spa day with essential oils, skincare and a boost of confidence.
DNH Activities Director Bona Challingsworth said 30 residents took advantage of the recent spa day activity, with Mary Kay Representative Melinda Gasbarre tending to them.
The beauty activities vary from ones offering just makeovers, such as the Merle Norman “Day of Beauty” in December, to this one that focused on essential oils and stress relief. Each includes a resident’s “glamour shot” at the end.
“It included essential oils in diffusers to promote relaxation, soft music, skincare and makeup, a hair touch-up,” Challingsworth said.
DNH Activities Aid Kim Hall said it’s uplifting to see the residents be treated so kindly and made to feel special.
“Days like this lift our spirits,” she said. “When we get our hair or nails done, our makeup or even a facial, it lifts our spirits and makes us feel good.”
DNH Business Development Specialist Melissa Huffman said the periodic treatments are just a simple way to make a resident’s day. Beauty and spa days occur periodically throughout the year. Manicures with simple massages and fresh polish are done routinely.
“It’s encouraging to our residents when people notice they’ve had something special done, and they compliment their makeup, hair, nails or a new outfit.”
