RIDGWAY — An upcoming fundraiser will benefit a community project put in motion by Noah Armagost, who has been involved in Boy Scouts since the age of 6.
Armagost, who is now 15, is currently a Life Rank Scout with Boy Scout Troop 93, excited about the prospect of becoming an Eagle Scout.
Armagost, who attends Elk County Catholic High School and lives in Ridgway, was tasked by his Scout Leaders to develop a project that would enable him to achieve his goal of becoming an Eagle Scout, while also making a difference in the community.
Armagost, who loves bike riding, realized that there currently are no bike rack stations in downtown Ridgway. He would see bikes propped up against buildings or lying on the street.
“It’s not a very good idea to just leave your bike laying around,” he said. “Here in Ridgway, we do not have a lot of crime, but things do happen, and it is also not safe for pedestrians.”
Armagost spoke to his Scout leader and told him that he had a project in mind — buying bicycle racks and repair stations and placing them at various locations in Ridgway. He also shared this idea with his father, Jason, who owns Mudbeards Bikes and Boards on Main Street. Both were very supportive of Armagost’s idea. However, they agreed that if this is what he wanted to do, he would have to raise the funds needed to purchase and install the racks.
“What if we received permission from the Borough of Ridgway to put bikes at various locations throughout town?” Armagost had asked. “I could even contact property owners and ask their permission.”
Armagost attended a Borough Council meeting, where members approved his plan. Armagost also approached Theresa Bohning, manager of the Ridgway Main Street Program, and asked if the Welcome Center would be interested in a bike rack. The Ridgway Elk County Chamber of Commerce board of directors also approved the idea.
Now, Armagost is tasked with raising money to purchase and install the bike racks, deciding that a Spaghetti Dinner Fundraiser, set for 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 11 at the Ridgway Moose Lodge, would be a great idea. The dinner, available for eating in or take out, is $9, and proceeds will benefit Armagost’s project.