PUNXSUTAWNEY — A spaghetti dinner to benefit Punxsutawney woman Sharon Wright has been scheduled to help cover her medical costs as she receives treatment for cancer.
The dinner will be held at the Flashover Club in Punxsutawney on April 24 from noon to 4 p.m. catered by Luigi’s Ristorante and will include spaghetti, salad and dessert. Dinners will be $8 for adults, $6 for children, and 5-and-under are free.
There will also be chances available for raffle baskets. Tickets will be sold at the door. All proceeds from the dinner will help Wright with her medical bills and her financials while she is off work continuing treatments.
Sharon Wright’s daughter, Megan Wright, recalled the struggle the last year has been for her mother and family.
“My mom has not been able to work since March due to the cancer and her treatments during this pandemic because it is such a risk to her health. She is our rock, our hero,” Megan Wright said.
Megan recalled her mother waking up at 3 a.m. on March 11 not feeling well and having abnormal symptoms in her abdomen and pelvis area.
“I drove her to the Punxsy ER where they did tests immediately, and the doctors found a mass on her cervix,” Megan Wright said.
Sharon Wright was transferred to Magee Women’s Hospital of Pittsburgh where she spent a week receiving two blood transfusions and multiple tests. She was diagnosed with stage-three cervical cancer.
Wright started her first round of chemotherapy and radiation treatments in April. By the end of her treatments in May, the hospital ran a PET scan that showed the cancer was gone.
In July, Sharon Wright woke up with a mass on her shoulder. After more testing, she was diagnosed with clavicle cancer and doctors confirmed it had spread to her chest and lymph nodes.
Since receiving this diagnosis, she has received her second round of chemotherapy and radiation, which she completed and started immunotherapy with the hopes of going into remission.
“She raised us, her five kids, and is the highlight to her grandchildren’s lives,” Megan Wright said. “The benefit will help my mom with all her medical bills along with her financial help while she is off work continuing her treatments.”
For those unable to make it to the benefit dinner, there is also a GoFundMe available to donate to titled: Medical Bills for Sharon Wrights Cancer treatment.