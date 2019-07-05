ST. MARYS — Sparks were flying at the new location for St. Marys’ traditional July 3 celebration Wednesday.
The St. Marys Area Chamber of Commerce voted to move the “shoot off” fireworks location to St. Marys Area High School April 2, in order to make the Independence Day event more than just fireworks, said chamber Director Ann Gabler.
One of the event’s big supporters was the St. Marys Area School District, with several organizations and sports teams selling popcorn and baked goods or hosting activities like children’s games, softball or a home run derby.
Other than enjoyable activities, the celebration is a chance for the community to get together and support the chamber, Gabler said, which struggles each year to come up with fireworks funds.
Several local businesses, including Brandy Camp Creamery and Calla’s Cafe and Fine Foods’ concession trailer, were selling products, alongside organizations like the Elk County Humane Society and St. Marys Ambulance.
The chamber hopes to see the new high-elevation location become the permanent fireworks spot, Gabler said.