DuBOIS — A special election will take place in the spring of 2021 to fill the DuBois Magisterial District Judge seat previously held by Patrick N. Ford, who unexpectedly retired Oct. 15.
“There will be a special election this spring for a full six-year term, it will not be for a balance of his (Ford) remaining term,” said Clearfield County District Court Administrator for the 46th Judicial District, F. Cortez “Chip” Bell.
Ford has served as the district judge in DuBois since 1994 and was re-elected to his fifth term in 2017. District judges are elected for a six-year term, which means his term expires the first Monday in January 2024.
Ford did not give a reason for retiring before the end of his term.
“He just wrote a letter to the governor resigning his commission,” said Bell in a previously published Courier Express article. “Of course, since he’s employed by the AOPC, the Administrative Office Of Pennsylvania Courts, he provided a copy to them and a copy to me as court administrator.”
Bell noted that as far as an appointment process, that is under the control of Gov. Tom Wolf and Senate President Pro Tempore Joe Scarnati. He said there is no requirement that the judge from Clearfield County make a recommendation.
“A lot of people have been calling me with some interest,” said Bell, noting that he has been referring them to Scarnati’s office.
Until the unexpired seat is filled, the county has sufficient coverage in the DuBois office, Bell said. That coverage is being provided by two senior District Judges, Jim Hawkins, who is from the Houtzdale office, and Rich Ireland, who is from the Clearfield office.