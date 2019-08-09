FALLS CREEK — With the help of three local organizations, the Falls Creek Park and Recreation Board recently installed a special needs support swing at Taylor Avenue Park.
Park board member Buddy Brown said about a year ago a woman was at the Falls Creek park with her autistic grandson when she suggested a more secure swing for children with special needs.
The swing, which is close to the park’s walkway, is durable and provides more security for those using it, Brown said. A couple of years ago, handicapped-accessible sidewalks were installed around the park.
The goal, Brown said, is to ensure the entire park is accessible to everyone, while also raising awareness for people with special needs.
“We are always looking for opportunities and ideas from the public, too,” Brown said.
The swing was made possible by donations from The Frank Varischetti Foundation, DuBois Area Jaycees and DuBois Knights of Columbus.
A representative from each organization, including Brown, Brandon Knouse, Rick Grzeda and Brian Clinger of the Falls Creek Park and Recreation Board, Pete Brown and Gene Grzeda with the DuBois KOC, Karen Brown and Zach Dippold with the Jaycees and Nick Hoffman of the foundation were at the park Wednesday to see and talk about the swing.
“Ninety percent of what happens here is funded by local organizations,” Brown said.
Depending on how often it’s used, another special needs support swing may be installed.