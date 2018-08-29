DuBOIS — The community is invited to a special Summer Music Fest this Thursday in the DuBois City Park.
Sponsored by the City of DuBois, the rock ‘n roll band ELEMENT will perform on the stage of the Cherry Amphitheater in the city park.
Prior to the 7 p.m. performance a special tribute is planned.
“Once again, it’s sad that Music Fest is coming to an end, with Thursday being the next to last concerts of the summer,” said city Manager John “Herm” Suplizio.
“It’s a fabulous band, and I hope everyone will come and take in the festivities,” Suplizio said.
In addition to the band, those attending will be treated to a free cold beverage and hot dog cooked by DuBois City Council Members Diane Bernardo, Randy Schmidt, Jim Aughenbaugh, Eddie Walsh, Mayor Gary Gilbert and Suplizio.
Suplizio urged residents to “bring a lawn chair and enjoy an evening in the park with DuBois government officials and friends.”
