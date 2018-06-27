CLEARFIELD — Motorists traveling through Clearfield County will be reminded to obey the posted speed limit by two redar controlled speed display signs.
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced the placement of the two signs, one on Route 53 approximately 1,800 feet north of Old Turnpike Road in Morris Township and the second on Route 2024 (Old Erie Pike) west of Route 2007 in Boggs Township.
The signs are to aid in curbing speeding, a spokesman said.
The first sign faces southbound traffic and the second faces eastbound. Both utilize radar to determine the speeds of oncoming traffic. Vehicle speeds are then posted on the lighted section of the sign. The posted speed limit in this section of Route 53 is 45 miles per hour, while the posted speed limit in this section of Route 2024 is 35 miles per hour.
The signs, which were placed June 25, will remain in their locations for up to four weeks.
Speeding and other aggressive driving behaviors are among the leading causes of crashes and fatalities in Pennsylvania, according to PennDOT. Other aggressive driving behaviors include running stop signs or red lights, passing illegally and tailgating.
Aggressive driving behaviors were listed as a crash cause in 49 percent of Clearfield County crashes in 2017.
