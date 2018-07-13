DuBOIS — The speed limit is going to change soon on the Oklahoma-Salem Road — a heavily-traveled road in Sandy Township.
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation recently conducted a speed limit study on Route 4011, the Oklahoma-Salem Road, according to Marla Fannin, press officer for PennDOT District 2.
“While the study itself is confidential information, the results did indicate that a speed limit increase was justified on a section of the road,” Fannin said. “The decision is based on review of traffic and crash data and compliance with state and federal regulations.”
The speed limit on Route 4011 will be increased from 40 to 45 mph along the section from Smith Road to South 8th Street.
“While I don’t have a specific date for you, the increase will be effective as soon as PennDOT Clearfield County Maintenance can install the new speed limit signs,” Fannin said. “County Maintenance has been instructed to change the signs at their earliest convenience.”
Notification of the speed study results and the speed limit change was sent to Sandy Township, Fannin said. The township supervisors acknowledged the receipt of correspondence from PennDOT at its July 2 meeting.
