SYKESVILLE — Speeding concerns, snow removal and upcoming Sykesville events were topics at Monday evening’s borough meeting.
Vice President Elaine Fike brought up the topic of speeding on Scott Street, asking council members if a sign could be placed there. Crewman Sam Armagost said he would look into it. Members also recommended local police increase patrols in that area, according to the meeting minutes.
Councilman Nathan Alvetro complimented the borough for snow removal efforts this winter. Councilman Don Zimmerman also suggested they start talking about what streets and roads need to be paved within the coming year.
Storm sewer update
President Mack Zimmerman informed the Council that the Army Corps of Engineers is still reviewing the storm sewer water relocation permit. The process could take up to two more weeks. The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection authorized the storm sewer project earlier this year, then passed it to the next stage.
Classes and events
President Zimmerman presented confirmation of an annual Sykesville event permit. The Arc of Clearfield and Jefferson Counties will host the 40th “Run or Walk for Someone Special” on April 7 in Sykesville, with an alternate date of April 14. For more information, visit www.jcarc.org.
Councilwoman Michelle Yamrick said a “Locating Mains Water Loss and Finding Leaks for Small System” class would be held by the Pennsylvania Rural Water Association on April 9, at a cost of $95 per person. A motion was made to send workers Adam Rehar and Brian Williams to the class. A “flagger training” free class will also take place on May 15 in Clearfield, according to the meeting minutes.
