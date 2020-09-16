BROCKWAY — Students at Brockway Area Junior-Senior High School got a large donation of knitting and sewing supplies thanks to generosity from Spin-A-Yarn’s Susan Spidel.
Last year, Brockway teacher April Weaver went into Spin-A-Yarn looking for some yarn her students had requested. She and Spidel talked about Weaver’s family and consumer sciences classes and what the students were doing. Next thing Weaver knew, she had all the supplies she could hope for.
“I ended up telling her about my family and consumer sciences classes and how my classes were interested in knitting,” Weaver said. “I had so many students interested that some had to knit using chopsticks. Immediately, Susan went into another room and gave me over 50 pairs of knitting needles for my students.”
“I had stuff that wasn’t selling, and if the kids can use them, I was more than happy to give it to them,” Spidel said.
Spidel added that Weaver’s excitement was contagious.
“She was excited about teaching the class,” Spidel said. “You can tell she’s enthused about it. I really enjoyed talking to her.”
Spidel gathered materials she knew would work for the class. Weaver said that the donation was a big deal for her classroom.
“This summer she called me and gave me supplies for my classroom including enough embroidery floss to last for years and years,” Weaver said. “She gave about 1,500 skeins of floss! She donated many bolts of beautiful fabric and more knitting needles and yarn. She also donated books on all sorts of needle work and knitting.”
Spidel felt that the donation could help the hobby of knitting.
“She said the kids were really enjoying the knitting,” Spidel said. “It’s a hobby you can do almost anywhere. There’s always something you can be knitting on. I think kids need something else to do other than the phone and computer.”
Spin-A-Yarn has been in business on Main Street in Brookville for 38 years. Spidel said that COVID-19 has impacted her business, but the opportunity to knit has balanced out the losses.
“I noticed this summer that the people who would vacation in Cook Forest weren’t coming in,” she said. “But I have noticed that the people who are coming are buying. They get bigger ticket items. It all evens out.”
Spin-A-Yarn is open Tuesday through Thursday from 1-5 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Weaver said that she is a fan of the proprietor.
“She is such a generous lady,” Weaver said. “She has a heart for students and school programming. I never had difficulty lifting a box of embroidery floss until I met Susie. She is so generous.”