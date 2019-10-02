It’s almost time for the first ever Spirits & Street Eats Food Truck Festival and Greater DuBois Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Jodi August and chamber events committee Chairman Nick Suplizio can’t wait.
They, along with fellow committee members, have been planning the festival, to be held Saturday, since the end of 2017, which is when Penn State DuBois students, majoring in business administration with a minor in marketing, teamed up with the chamber to conduct a market study.
One of those studies recommended a destination event for the area to bring people outside of the community into the community, said August.
“And their study proved that a food truck festival was an event that would attract people to our area,” said August.
VIP early entrance to the food truck festival begins at noon Saturday and general admission will be from 1-6 p.m. The event is being held at the Sandy Township Recreation Park, 100 Oklahoma Cemetery Road, and will include vendors offering food, spirits, wine and brews, along with entertainment.
The food truck festival is set up similarly to a wine walk or a brew festival while offering a variety of food trucks from which to dine. However, the ticket price does not include food.
The purchase of a $25 general admission ticket includes entrance, a commemorative glass for the first 1,000 attendees, a map, free parking and shuttle transportation from DuBois Mall, live entertainment, along with tastings of wine, distillery products and beer.
The food truck vendors have been asked to provide small and affordable portions so people can purchase food from multiple vendors that day, said August. Some of them may offer samples but not all of them, she said. Because of alcohol tastings and being able to purchase a glass or bottle of wine, the event is for age 21 and older. Those attending are asked to bring a valid ID.
A list of vendors and the types of food they will be offering can be found on the Facebook page for the food truck festival and also on the chamber’s website.
“We did target market our food truck vendors because we wanted to make sure that if vendors participated in our event that it would be profitable for them,” said August. “We also didn’t want five of the same type of food trucks.”
VIPs can enter the festival at noon while all others enter at 1 p.m. By purchasing a $50 VIP ticket, patrons receive one hour early entrance, preferred parking, preferred seating and a swag bag of goodies.
There will be a free cornhole tournament and yard games, such as giant Connect 4 and Jenga. Live entertainment will include Root2Fifth from noon-1:15 p.m.; Curt Thomas, 1:30-2:45 p.m.; and ReWired from 4-6 p.m.
“I’m excited,” said Suplizio. “This is something we’ve been organizing for a while and I think it’s going to be a great event we hopefully will continue to do.”
For additional questions, please contact the Greater DuBois Chamber of Commerce at 814-371-5010.