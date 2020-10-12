DuBOIS — As part of the annual Subaru Loves Pets Program, Spitzer Autoworld, formerly Johnson Subaru on Blinker Parkway, is continuing the tradition of giving back to shelter animals.
The dealership is now owned by the Spitzer family, which welcomed Johnson Motors and Johnson Subaru to its family of dealerships this fall, according to a news release.
“Spitzer is a fourth-generation, family-owned business,” the release said, which was started in 1904 and has locations in four states.
June Glass, fundraising chairwoman for the Elk County Humane Society, said the shelter was chosen as the dealership’s recipient in 2019, and again this year.
Throughout the month of October 2019, Johnson Subaru encouraged employees to bring in donations such as food and toys for animals, all of which were donated to the ECHS, Glass said.
This year’s fundraiser is different nationwide, Glass said, due to COVID-19 contact regulations. For any dog or cat adopted at the ECHS in the month of October, Spitzer Automotive will donate $100 to the shelter, up to $3,100.
“This opportunity is overwhelming for us,” Glass said. “We are so honored to be a part of this.”
The ECHS has been continuing its partnership with the “Just Before the Rainbow” organization, which rescues dogs about to be euthanized from animal shelters in the south.
Due to taking in these dogs, the ECHS has some different needs, Glass noted, such as special food like the 4Health brand, salmon and potato food.
For more information on adoptable pets at the ECHS, visit the Facebook page, www.echumanesociety.org or call 814-834-3247.