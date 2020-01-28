PUNXSUTAWNEY — Punxsutawney SPLASH will host another Build-a-Phil event over Groundhog weekend to benefit the George C. Brown Memorial Pool.
Build-a-Phil will be held at the High Rise Social hall across from the Community Center on North Jefferson Street. It will begin Saturday and continue Sunday until SPLASH is sold out of Phils to stuff. They have 200 available this year, and are encouraging reserving a Phil in advance.
“We sold out really early on Sunday last year,” Quick said. “We have 200 available, and we sold out last year so we ordered more this year.”
Phils can be reserved at the Chamber of Commerce or Laska’s Pizza before Thursday. The Phils will come with their own souvenir 2020 t-shirt and top hat. They will cost $25 each, and all proceeds will benefit the pool.
This was a first-time fundraiser for the pool last year, but was so popular the group decided to bring it back against his year. The event will likely become an annual fundraiser thanks to its success, according to Paula Quick, a member of SPLASH.
“One of our members came up with it, it’s a take on the build-a-bear workshops. We wanted to do something related to the groundhog for the fundraiser,” Quick said.
There will also be coloring sheet available for children, and groundhog cookies and hot chocolate for sale as refreshments.
SPLASH has always undertaken fundraising for the pool, but the group is finding it must do more in recent years. The pool is in need of repairs and the number of donors has declined as well.
“We have to make up quite a bit of money, because it needs a lot done. The community helps us quite a bit, but there’s a limit to what they can do, also,” Quick said.