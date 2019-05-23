ST. MARYS — Splashes will start at the St. Marys Community Pool just in time for the upcoming holiday.
The Wolfel Avenue facility will open from noon-5 p.m. Saturday through Monday for Memorial Day weekend.
Whether it’s cherishing a piece of their childhood, or a way to entertain the family for a day, the pool has been an important part of the community for 55 years, said SMCP Manager Kristi Shroeder.
“The community pool offers children and families a fun place to spend quality time with their family or friends,” she said.
It also has a variety of activities for various ages, including swimming lessons, water aerobics and lifeguard-certification classes, Shroeder said.
“We plan to provide several new activities for the community this summer, such as teen and adult swim nights,” she said.
The SMCP is speaking with the Elk County Humane Society as well, Shroeder said, in hopes of planning a local benefit that will honor a former swimming teacher, as well as benefit shelter animals.
The pool is also a great learning experience for local students, Shroeder said, providing part-time and full-time job positions for local high school and college students.
“We provide 18 full-time lifeguard positions, as well as 20 part-time,” she said.
There are also part-time office and concession staff jobs.
“These groups of students learn excellent skills that will benefit each of them in their future,” Shroeder said.
Even in the off-season, locals passionate about the pool in their community can support it through donations, including lifejackets, baby-pool items and more, she said.
“The community is always so supportive of our summer benefits, and we can’t thank them enough for all they do.”
For more information, visit the SMCP on Facebook or call 814-834-9417.