ST. MARYS — A five-on-five basketball tournament and “Family Fun Weekend” will be held July 24-25 this year in memory of a 2017 St. Marys Area High School graduate.
The events are in memory of 19-year-old Jordan Adams, who was killed in a tragic car accident Jan. 23, 2019, said his mother, Barb Adams.
Adams said teams should sign up now, so that she knows how many shirts, goodie bags and volunteers are needed for that day.
“Hoops for Jordan” and the Family Fun Weekend will be held at Memorial Park on Wolfel Avenue in St. Marys, offering outside games for youth and adults, food vendors, raffle items and more.
There have been a few fundraisers held in Jordan’s memory, including a “Rockin’ in the New Year 5K” held on New Year’s Eve this year, centering around some of Jordan’s favorite things, including swimming and music.
“Due to COVID-19, we were not able to have anything but 50 total runners and volunteers so it was very small, but we did raise a decent amount for a small event,” said Adams. “We really appreciated the volunteers showing up, because it couldn’t have happened without them being at the turns to show the runners the way.”
A “Community Fun Night” was also held in the summer of 2019 at the St. Marys Community Pool in honor of Jordan.
Brackets for the basketball tournament are ages 13-17 and adults over 18 years old.
Contributions for goodie bags and the raffle table are being accepted. People can also sponsor the event.
Donations for the Jordan Adams’ Memorial Fund may also be dropped off or mailed to the Elk County Community Foundation, with a memo of Jordan Adams’ Memorial Fund, at 32 S. St. Marys St., Suite No. 4, PO Box 934, St. Marys PA 15857.
For more information or to donate, contact Adams at 814-594-7126. Visit “Hoops for Jordan Basketball Tournament and Family Fun Weekend” on Facebook.