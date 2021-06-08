DuBOIS — For more than 20 years, individuals with a common interest in outdoor sports and activities have come together to take on several annual projects that serve the Treasure Lake community.
The Treasure Lake Sportsmen’s Club was formed in 1999 by a group interested in hunting, fishing and outdoor activities, becoming an affiliated club of the Treasure Lake Property Owner’s Association in 2000, according to its website.
The club’s annual Fishing Rodeo at Little Flipper Lake was held May 29 this year, welcoming 103 children despite rain and colder weather, said Judy Smith, who has been club treasurer for 14 years.
“We gave away 10 bikes and 25 fishing poles,” she said, noting that each child received a hot dog, chips and drink.
In 2019, the rodeo welcomed nice weather and 113 youth, Smith noted.
The nonprofit club has several aspects included in its mission, including providing fellowship for people who have common interests, providing opportunities and promoting sports and activities like hunting, fishing, boating, firearm safety and archery, supporting fish and wildlife conservation and programs increasing knowledge about recreational skills and more, according to www.treasurelakesportsmansclub.com.
With more than 200 members, the TLSC does several projects that people may not be aware of, said Smith, such as constructing all of the wooden signs used to identify Treasure Lake 911 addresses. The signs, which have reflective solar lights, can be purchased by a resident for $40.
In the summer time, the club hosts its “Women on Target” event –in partnership with the Clearfield County Area Agency on Aging –which Smith is the director of, having taught hundreds of women at all ages how to shoot. It will likely be held in fall 2021.
In the spring, members stock Little Flipper Lake with fish for the fishing rodeo, said Smith, and in the fall, Bimini and Treasure lakes as well.
During the winter months, members offer education and a hands-on demonstration about ice fishing, too.
Members do their best to give back, donating $500 to the North Point Fire Co. Station 39 of Treasure Lake, Smith noted.
TLSC members built hundreds of picnic tables for the community, said Smith, including the five octagonal tables located by the gazebo near the Lakeview Lodge on Bay Road, which were built during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The club has also remodeled its outdoor shooting range, sponsored by local businesses and organizations, which is accessible to all members, as well as maintains the archery range in Treasure Lake.
The next project, said Smith, will be building a new picnic pavilion at the Lake Bimini boat launch. The club also maintains the boat docks at Lake Bimini.
The TLSC meets on the first Tuesday of each month at 7 p.m. For more information, visit www.treasurelakesportsmansclub.com or the Facebook page.