DuBOIS — DuBois Area School District Superintendent Wendy Benton and the administrative team visited the DuBois Village this week to express what she described as their “heartfelt gratitude” to the residents, staff and administrators for their generous donation of 150 “Snack Bags of Joy.”
“The snack bags have been evenly distributed to our six schools and will be distributed to students in need prior to the holiday break,” said Benton.
The snack bags are full of items, such as macaroni and cheese, soup, pudding, juice boxes, crackers, cookies, cereal, fruit snacks and treats.
“The donations were even greater this year due to the DuBois Village engaging the community in their efforts to spread joy to the children in our community this holiday season,” said Benton. “In addition to providing nourishment to our students over the holidays while our schools are closed, the snacks are a constant reminder of how much our community loves and supports our children.”
The DuBois Village began the program last year and conducted it internally, said DuBois Village Marketing and Admissions Coordinator Darla Kahle. They collected enough items to fill 100 “Snack Bags of Joy” totes for DASD students.
This year, the DuBois Village set a goal to surpass 100 bags and, with help from the community, were able to collect enough donations to fill 150 bags, said Kahle.
“When we went public with it this year, we had so many donations from the community, and that just really excited us because we were able to purchase even more product. We got the 150 bags,” said Kahle. “We even received a donation late, after they were packed, so we have a start for next year.”
Residents of both the DuBois Village and DuBois Nursing Home enjoyed packing the totes as an activity, said Kahle.
Benton said although many look forward to the holidays, it’s important to recognize that not all of the students do.
“For some, the holidays are a difficult time for a variety of reasons,” said Benton. “We recognize this hardship and are committed to providing the best experience for our students. The residents, staff and administration of the DuBois Village are helping us to reach that goal.”
According to Benton, one of the main reasons the district is having school on Monday, Dec. 23, is to provide two nutritious meals (breakfast and lunch) to students before leaving for the nine-day break.
“It also provides us with an opportunity to celebrate the season surrounded by our school family and friends in a warm and safe environment,” said Benton. “Our teachers, staff and administrators have planned some extra special activities for our students on Monday to provide a great start to the holiday break.”
“As I count my blessings this holiday season, I am very thankful to be a part of a such a generous community where the people have a profound sense of kindness and compassion for those in need,” said Benton. “To all that give back, thank you for your generosity.”