DuBOIS — The Sandy Township Road Department crew continues its spring cleaning, according to Public Works Director Matt Cook.
The crews started street sweeping on April 23 and plan to finish by the end of this month, Cook said in his May report presented to the township supervisors.
Workers also cleaned ditches on Beers Road, Market Street, Kilmer Road and the Clear Run Road, power washed the bridges on the township roads and the sidewalks on the Brady Street Bridge.
Other work included vactor catch basins and water jet pipes in the West Sandy area, boom mow and cut brush in the Sabula area, grade and roll Fire Tower Road, Sierra Heights Road, Gamelands Road and West Long Avenue.
Cook reported that the winter road materials used in April were 40 tons of salt and 36 tons of anti-skid.
Water and Sewer Dept.
- Daily response to PA 1 Calls and Master Meter Readings.
- Work on manholes with inflow and infiltration issues on pages 1-18 on the I&I study report.
- Make a 2-inch water tap at Stella Jones Corp. on the Larkeytown waterline.
- Perform maintenance at the Main Street Pump Station.
- Completed a fire hydrant repair on the Central Christian waterline.
- Responded to a water leak on Alida Avenue. The leak was on a service line and was repaired by the homeowner.
Building and Grounds
- Turned the water on and opened the Sandy Township Park on May 1.
- Finished installing the new playground equipment and mulch in the play areas.
- Placed topsoil and seeded the township property on Oklahoma-Salem Road where the trees and stumps were removed this spring.
