PUNXSUTAWNEY — Mapleview Elementary School in Punxsutawney, one of the buildings auctioned last year, is continuing the tradition of being a place for learning and community.
The Spring Fever Art and Craft Market will be held March 9 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and March 10 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Mapleview Schoolhouse Market and Event Center at 9329 Route 536 in Punxsutawney.
The question for George McLaughlin, manager of Mapleview Holdings LLC, was what to do with such a big building.
The 28,000 square-foot building is now called “Mapleview Schoolhouse Market and Event Center,” and is available to rent for birthdays, fundraisers, studios or classes, reunions and picnics.
The craft fair is a “debut event” for the facility, McLaughlin says. People remember Mapleview as a place of family and friends.
“Our goal is to have the same atmosphere teaching and learning, a community of neighbors, artists, families and friends,” he said.
The building has 19 classrooms — 675 square feet with electricity and heat — available to rent for a day, a week or a month, according to McLaughlin, as well as a 2,500 square-foot multipurpose room with a stage that would accomodate bands and events, and a commercial kitchen suitable for cooking, baking and catering.
More than 35 vendors will showcase products such as handmade wooden items, pottery, jewelry and others at the craft fair, with applications being accepted until March 8. There will also be home-sales consultants.
In July, Mapleview Holdings LLC will offer children’s art classes, McLaughlin says. Other future events that are a possibility include a farmers market, car shows, tractor shows and flea markets.
For more information, email mapleviewschoolhousemarket@gmail.com or check out the Mapleview Schoolhouse Market and Event Center Facebook page.
