BROCKWAY — A Brockway artist and illustrator has upcoming classes for people of all ages and stages of talent.
Megan Bish will kick off the spring season with a “Kid’s St. Paddy’s Class” from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday. It includes paint supplies, a meal and ice cream for $20. Classes are held at her studio in The Hut Family Restaurant in Brockway.
An “Adult St. Paddy’s Party” will follow from 6-8 p.m. March 16. participants can bring their own alcoholic beverage to sip on and “party like the Irish,” Bish says.
“I’m even more excited for April and May,” she says.
The “Easter is on its Way Party” for children is April 6, followed by the “Spring Fever Painting Party” for all ages April 13 and an “Easter Buddies Kids Class” April 18.
In May, Bish adds she will be doing a “Mommy and Me” class, at which a mother and child pair can paint. She also offers private paint parties at any location, which are great for occasions like birthdays, bachelorette parties and more.
Bish provides stencils or canvases with pictures already drawn for people who may not have a lot of confidence in the art world, she says.
“While I walk you through every step of the painting, I also encourage everyone to pursue their own ideas,” she said. “I like for people to feel free to be as creative as they’d like in my classes.”
The classes are a great way for children and adults to find fellowship, Bish says.
“It’s such a great feeling to see my students create something they’re proud of,” she said. “All the paintings turn out unique and beautiful in their own way.”
To view upcoming classes, purchase tickets or contact Bish, visit Art of Megan Bish on Facebook or www.artofmeganbish.com. Tickets can also be purhcased at The Hut Family Restaurant at 3396 Route 219.
