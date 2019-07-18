BROOKVILLE — The Jefferson County Fair had a hoedown of a night on Wednesday with square dancing under the pavilion of the main stage.
The Hidinger and Friends band took over the stage with its collection of string instruments. They brought along Scott McClellan, who calls their square dances.
The band is mostly family, with a couple of friends joining in. They have always played instruments, and have been playing together as a group for many years.
“Been playing together a little bit longer than forever,” joked Sam Shaffer.
There was a group that McClellan’s parents were part of that wanted to start square dancing years ago. They started with square dancing, and as some of them got too old to keep doing it, a younger group picked it up.
The band plays for two square dances at the Richardsville Civic Center, one in the spring and fall each. Many of the young adults out on the dance floor at the fair were from the civic center. They had two groups in front of the stage following along with them. Most of them already knew the moves, and how to follow along from dancing in Richardsville.
Jean Hidinger explained that many families come to the dances at the civic center, and children as young as seven learn the dance moves.
Hidinger also said they’ve seen the crowd for their square dances grow each year. She added this was best turnout they’ve had so far and said she believes this might be because of a time change from years past. Before they had played earlier in the evening, and think the warmer weather kept some people away. This year they played from 9 to 11 p.m., so it was slightly cooler when they started.
Hidinger said if there was one couple in the group who knew how to dance, the rest of them could follow along pretty well by watching. She added that if you watched some of their mouths while dancing, you could even see them mouthing along with McClellan as he called the moves.
They will have a square dance in Richardsville in the fall for anyone who missed the fair, and wants to learn some new dance moves.