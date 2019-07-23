Rebranded as a Square One Community, in partnership with Miller Homes and Lezzer Lumber, the Furniture Bank of DuBois has recently re-opened to the general public.
Seeing a need to create the connections to help all go from surviving to thriving, Michael Clement co-founded Square One Community, a collective of people passionately committed to connecting others with the resources needed to get a fresh start, in January.
Also earlier this year, the Furniture Bank, initiated in 2014, was donated by Miller Homes and Lezzer Lumber to Square One Community to manage, and Clement enlisted the help of volunteers, Manager Bridget Delp and her husband, Dennis, along with her sister, Kathleen Fuller, to open it again.
“When we came here, I didn’t know that was a garage door because the mattress and couches were piled so high,” said Bridget Delp, as she pointed in the direction of a garage door on the building located at 5279 Shaffer Road.
“So my husband and I moved and tried to straighten out everything,” said Delp. “And that’s what we were doing before the opening.”
Some of the items at the Furniture Bank include “gently used” dining room tables, desks, couches, chairs, recliners, bedroom sets and dressers.
Sofas may range from $10 to $100 and all transactions are cash only.
“We try to keep the prices ... just enough to keep the lights on. It’s to help, you know, to help up... not a hand out,” said Delp.
Clement said all of the proceeds from the Furniture Bank go back into the community through Square One Community.
“We did just reopen. We felt like we needed to close for a little bit to reorganize and take a look at what was inside the Furniture Bank and restructure,” said Clement. “And we feel that that has been accomplished so we can reopen to the public. It’s important to stress that we are open to the general public.”
There are no more background checks on socioeconomic status.
“It used to be that way. You used to have to fill out a form and provide your income,” said Clement. “We don’t do that anymore. We want to make it easy to help people.”
Although there is definitely a need in the community to provide for those in need, the general public also wants to support something and give back to the community, said Clement.
“You can also pay it forward, too, to the Furniture Bank if you feel like you would like to make a donation,” said Clement. “The Furniture Bank is also a great place for people to volunteer.”
A former school bus driver, Delp said she and her husband, a machinist for 45 years, enjoy volunteering.
“We figured, we’re both retired,” said Delp. “It’s just time to give back because we just can’t sit at home.”
In addition to furniture, something new is also available at the Furniture Bank — clothing.
“Most of the clothing was donated to us, and we are going to continue to accept clothing donations to make it available,” said Clement. “You can come in and buy clothing at a dollar a bag. We feel that something about our Furniture Bank that is notable, is that everybody will pay something.”
Clement said the standard on giving has been raised.
“We don’t accept all donations. You have to look through it. We do tell people no thank you,” said Clement. “Even on the furniture side, we don’t take every donation. At Miller Homes, that standard is set.”
As Square One partners with local business leaders, they hear about their community “and that’s what we love about the Furniture Bank, they want to help people,” said Clement. “What they are real excited about is really at the essence of Square One, is we want to help people to go through surviving to thriving. You do that by actually partnering with them and not just handing everything off.”
Clement said one of Square One’s visions is to learn about what they are learning in the DuBois area and take it to Elk County and Jefferson County and to replicate what they are doing here.
“We had another business leader in Ridgway and he wants this (Furniture Bank) up there,” said Clement. “What gets exciting is not only are we helping people in DuBois but now other businesses say, ‘We want to help our community but we don’t want to just hand out up our way. We want to help people to go from surviving to thriving. Square One is a different non-profit. We want to help people so all of the classes being offered is helping people to go from where they are to one day saying, ‘I can now be giving back to the community.’”
Square One Community offers several courses that are designed by field experts to help take “all from surviving to thriving,” Clement. The genres include and will include: “I Am” self confidence building, anti-bullying for children, healthy cooking on a budget, financial literacy, emotional intelligence, healthy relationships, teen moms support and many more.
“At the end of the day, when they start giving back to their community, for us at Square One, that’s winning,” said Clement. “And we are seeing it happen.”