PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Ss. Cosmas and Damian School Lawn Festival in Punxsutawney was bigger than ever this year after having to cancel the festivities in 2020.
Along with many new events, Kiddieland Games was a brand new addition to the festival, offering plenty of fun carnival-style games for children to enjoy each day.
Whitney Bargerstock, who helped arrange the festival, said this area was a new idea of the board since having to find a new supplier.
The old distributor for the festival closed down, and the group did its research to find a new one. Festival Chair Renee Doverspike suggested the new supplier, and Bargerstock said they were fantastic.
“We put a lot of time into this for sure,” Bargerstock said. “We got a bunch of new games, we took all the old games, made them like a play all night section and added new prizes. Really kind of gave it a face lift.”
The board worked to plan what games they wanted and what prizes they would have.
Along with the big money raffle the festival has, there were also 50/50 drawings every day and they raffled off Pittsburgh Steelers and Buffalo Bills tickets.
Bargerstock estimated there was about a 30 percent increase in the amount of people the school typically sees as the festival. She said there were “a ton” of people there Friday, which is typically a slower day.
This could be because they held a free movie on the lawn Friday night, which Bargerstock thanked the Punxsutawney Tri-County Church for helping set up. The church donated the equipment and set it up for the movie.
One local family set up a lemonade stand and donated the $130 they raised toward the festival, so the SSCD donated it to the Tri-County Church Punxsy campus for the help with the movie set up.
“It’s really exciting, and the school’s growing. There are bigger classes, more parents involved. We had parents coming to help set up all week. It’s been really nice,” Bargerstock said. “It was really fun to plan too, I had a really good time doing this.”