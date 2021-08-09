PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Ss. Cosmas & Damien Lawn Festival celebrated the return of the festival with many new fun activities for all ages.
One of the first new events to take place was the Children’s Parade Saturday evening. The parade’s theme was “Bring a Friend to the Festival,” and encouraged children to bring a friend –toy or person –to participate in the parade with them.
Children chose a theme to dress with their friends for the parade and were awarded prizes for creativity, imagination and confidence.
The parade had seven entries and each one was a different and creative idea for the theme.
- Contestant one –Berkley and Griffin Decker who dressed up as Beauty and the Beast.
- Contestant two –Benjamin, Julia, Rosalio, Clara, Westin, and Delaney who dressed as Daniel Tiger characters.
- Contestant three –Brielle Bargerstock who dressed as a gymnast with her Barbie doll.
- Contestant four –Kinsey Bargerstock who dresses as a mom with a stroller and four baby dolls.
- Contestant five –Camdyn Vogt who dressed as Batman with a toy Batman.
- Contestant six –Anastasia Thomas who dressed as a unicorn princess.
- Contestant seven –Juliet Hamilton who dressed as Snoopy with a stuffed Snoopy toy.
Berkeley and Griffin Decker were awarded for the most imagination. Benjamin, Julia, Rosalio, Clara, Westin, and Delaney were awarded for the most creative. Camdyn Vogt was awarded the most confident.
All of the children ended up going home with a little prize from the festival for participating in the parade.