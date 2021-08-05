PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Ss. Cosmas and Damian Elementary School will be hosting its annual lawn festival this weekend, beginning Friday.
The festival is the school’s primary fundraiser for the year, and brings live entertainment and fun to Punxsutawney.
The festival was started more than 80 years ago by the nuns of the school as an ice cream social event. Since then, it has evolved into the full weekend event it is today with games and family fun for everyone to enjoy.
Volunteers with the festival committee have described the weekend as “a big family picnic,” since most of those who help set up the event are connected to the church in some way. Many of the volunteers are parish members, school parents, or past students.
The festival will have Penn State Creamery ice cream, fried dough, fresh squeezed lemonade, cake and ice cream, Frank’s hot dogs and sandwiches, pigs in a blanket or hot sausage, and other fried foods. The school is also working on making their homemade stuffed cabbage for the festival.
The festival has added several brand new events this year such as a bean bag board tournament, children’s art exhibit and children’s parade.
The parade is themed “Bring a Friend to the Festival,” and children are encouraged to bring a friend, toy, or stuffed animal friend with them to the parade. They can pick a theme and dress alike for the parade, with families encouraged to brainstorm their theme and create their own costumes. Awards will be given by a panel of judges for creativity, imagination and confidence and is open to the public.
Tickets for the cash drawing can be purchased at the school office for $20 each. There are 2,000 tickets available for the drawing. Ticket orders can be submitted by mail, put in the mail slot in the breezeway of the rectory, or placed in the Sunday collection. The ticket will be filled out and the stub mailed back. If there are still tickets available during the festival, they will be available for purchase there as well.
Friday
- 6 p.m., Children’s Art Show registration and voting
- 6 p.m., Adult beanbag board competition
- 6 to 10 p.m., Bingo and Kiddieland games
- 7 to 9 p.m., The Frostburg Lounge Lizards
- 9:15 p.m., Movie on the lawn –Luca
Saturday
- 4:30 p.m., Mass
- 6 p.m., The children’s parade
- 6 to 10 p.m., Bingo and Kiddieland games
- 7 to 9 p.m., B&B Acoustic Blend
Sunday
- 10 a.m., Mass
- 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., Bingo and Kiddieland games
- 1 p.m., Home run derby –ages 9 to 12 years old
- 4 p.m., Hoop shoot –ages 8 to 13 years old
- 6 p.m., Art show contest winner
- 7 p.m, SSCD alumni reception
- 8 to 10 p.m., The Sharptones
- 10 p.m., $10,000, $5,000, and $1,000 drawings