ST. MARYS — Before saying “farewell” for now, South St. Marys Street Elementary School concluded its last week of the 2020-21 school year with several fun activities for students.
Assistant Principal Julie Boyer said the last week of school — the first week of June — included a “Celebration of Success” awards ceremony. Students were given certificates for excelling in certain areas, such as reading or citizenship.
The week also included a fifth-grade “farewell” video, ice cream sundaes and concluded with the fifth grade’s annual talent show, said Boyer.
A surprise “tug of war” match was held in the gymnasium, where teams wore their SSMSES Olympics shirts as they aimed for a win.
St. Marys Area High School seniors also took a walk through the hallways of SSMSES in their cap and gowns on June 3, said Boyer, waving goodbye to the children. Students held up messages on paper to show them, too, wishing them luck.
Given the challenges of the past year, Boyer said the administration is just thankful for the good attitudes and encouragement it received.
“We have been so appreciative of our families for their support,” said Boyer.
Also, SSMSES’ Parent Teacher Organization (PTO) have provided much involvement and encouragement to teachers throughout the year.
“The students have been utterly amazing,” Boyer noted. “All of the restrictions and demands placed on them this year could have tainted their attitudes. Instead, they stayed ‘Dutch Strong,’ and persevered through uncertainty. We couldn’t be more proud.”